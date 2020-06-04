If bringing a phone to a protest is necessary — for documentation, to keep in touch with an affinity group, or both — it's beneficial to keep it off as often as possible or consider using a burner phone that is not connected to a personal identity and social accounts. Let’s be real, who isn’t logged into Twitter and Instagram 24/7 nowadays? Every app that runs on our phone collects and stores data, and in the case of arrest, all of that information could become accessible to law enforcement.