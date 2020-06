Broadway Stars Call Out Racist & Silent Theater Community

A number of Broadway professionals have come forward with personal anecdotes about their experiences with racism in the industry, revealing that the stage comes with its own struggles. Griffin Matthews, a stage actor known for his role on Netflix's Dear White People , jumped on Twitter to share his own vantage point as a Black Broadway star. Matthews pointed out that people like Amy Cooper — the woman who went viral after calling the police on a Black man in Central Park early last week — are all over the Broadway industry, and their racism bleeds into their work; they're directors, choreographers, agents, stage managers, casting directors, press teams, and reviewers who pretend to be allies while stifling the success of Black entertainers