Netflix’s Dear White People season 2 had one doozy of an ending. The Netflix comedy’s sophomore year wrapped by revealing its mysterious narrator (Giancarlo Esposito) — the man who has been speaking to us fans, sight unseen, since the very beginning — is actually a real, live person. And, that person is seemingly a member of the Order Of X, the Winchester University secret society so powerful, they find the descriptor “the Black Illuminati” beneath them.
This final big twist makes sense, since so much of DWP “Volume 2” is dedicated to exploring the fictional, storied university’s secret societies, the racial tensions that created them, and how those exact tensions play out in present day. Throughout the season’s 10 episodes, we hear about the racist Knights Of Elam, the mysterious Scribes Of Carthage, and, of course, the unapologetically Black Order Of X.
After finding out the all-knowing narrator is a member of the Order, and is seemingly about to indoctrinate heroes Samantha White (Logan Browning) and Lionel Higgins (DeRon Horton) into the group, his season-long explanation of Winchester's history takes on so much more weight. Unfortunately, you only realize you should have been takes notes about the narrator’s lessons in the final seconds of “Vol. 2.” If you’re too busy to rewatch all of DWP immediately, we put together a helpful timeline of everything the narrator told us, broken down chronologically.
So, click through the gallery for a full history of Winchester University. By the end of this deep dive, you’re going to feel like a regular Lionel.
