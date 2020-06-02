Why Ivanka Trump Brought Her Purse To A Tear-Gassing

Ivanka, too, was shielded with her props: a mask, likely worn to appear as the responsible one compared to everybody else in the crowd; a designer bag, allowing her to seem like she was prepared for anything. Both were deployed as tools to make people see Ivanka in the role of a savior delivering them from the ongoing turmoil and chaos. But what they revealed instead were all the ways in which she, like the mask and like the handbag, is also an accessory. Ivanka, after all, is an accessory to her father’s crimes, pretending to be a pretty vessel to help him look like a strongman to his base in his desperation to hold on to power in November. She hands him the Holy Book and stands by him as he encourages military violence.