17 Brand New “Beach” Reads For Summer 2020

Looking to escape into the far off world of a brand new book? Summer is absolutely the perfect time to do this, and there’s a reason there’s a whole collection of books known as “beach reads.” Even if you can’t exactly make it to the beach this summer (there's a pandemic happening, so you may just have to make your apartment fire escape your "beach"), there’s always time to curl up on the couch, the bed, or on a front stoop with a pair of sunglasses and dive into a new story.
If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to beach reads for 2020, no worries, because there are so many to choose from and we’ve narrowed down the list to a handful of titles you’re going to want to read through as fast as possible, and then talk about with whoever will listen. Some of the books even have the word “beach” and “summer” right in the title, so you know they mean business.
In addition to the obvious choices, there are brand new sequels, prequels, and everything in between for you to get lost in this summer, whether you want to return to characters you already know and love, or visit someplace new. No matter your vibe, there’s a summer book for everyone.