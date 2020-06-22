"Outside the show, I never had female deckhands and I wondered why. I thought about it, and it was because that was never on their radar. No one ever applied for it," she told Refinery29. But now that more women have seen that it's possible to work on deck in the male-dominated field, "you're going to see a lot more women on deck in the industry as a whole." While Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier has returned every season, the rest of the deck crew typically turns over each year, with the occasional holdover. João Franco began as lead deckhand in season 3 and was promoted to Boson for season 4. Malia White spent her first-ever charter season on the deck of Sirocco in season 2, and has since worked her way up in the industry to return as boson on the Wellington in season 5.