"Unfortunately, [misogyny] is still around in the industry — well, I think everywhere," she says. But on yachts, it's especially prevalent because "everyone comes from such different backgrounds, culturally, so there's such a huge learning curve on boats anyways. And then you mix up genders and different gender roles and leadership roles and it gets even more interesting. But coming back as a female bosun, the first female bosun, I think it's something that people are ready to see and I think that it's a good representation of where the industry is going because a lot more females are starting to step up everywhere, hopefully."