After seasons sailing in Greece, Croatia, Italy, and the south of France, Below Deck Mediterranean is hitting Spain for the first time as Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew of the Wellington — the franchise's biggest-ever boat at 60 meters long — travel around the island of Mallorca.
A bigger boat means more guests per charter, but surprisingly smaller cabins for the crew. Sharing these super-small quarters means there's more opportunity than ever for conflict, and this crew will not disappoint. Returning are chief stewardess extraordinaire Hannah Ferrier and former deckhand Malia White, who is now the bosun. And as she told Refinery29, this season is 10 times as dramatic of her first season on Below Deck Med.
"After my first time I thought, 'oh, it can't get any juicier or crazier than this.' I mean, there was a love triangle. But I would say this season is 10 times that," she said. "There's just so many different characters, personalities that are going to come to light. It's intense. And there's a lot of plot twists, I can tell you that."
After the bro-fest that was season seven of Below Deck, having three women in charge is certainly a change of pace. Joining Sandy, Malia, and Hannah on the Wellington are four charter season veterans — so no newbie mistakes — and a new chef whose private experience might not necessarily meld with the charter world. But he probably won't try to serve a sad microwaved plate of tortilla chips to guests (let alone his crew), so he's a step up from last season. The other crew members include an experienced chief stew who will obviously clash with Hannah, an experienced lead deckhand who will obviously have issues with Malia's authority, and a former model who's made yachting his newest career.
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.