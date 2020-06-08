After the bro-fest that was season seven of Below Deck, having three women in charge is certainly a change of pace. Joining Sandy, Malia, and Hannah on the Wellington are four charter season veterans — so no newbie mistakes — and a new chef whose private experience might not necessarily meld with the charter world. But he probably won't try to serve a sad microwaved plate of tortilla chips to guests (let alone his crew), so he's a step up from last season. The other crew members include an experienced chief stew who will obviously clash with Hannah, an experienced lead deckhand who will obviously have issues with Malia's authority, and a former model who's made yachting his newest career.