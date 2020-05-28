Yes and no. I think that if you write with the idea to make a statement it’s a death knell for fiction. It just becomes really ponderous even for an essay, you know? When I started out writing it, that was not my intention overtly, but I was quite devoted to the idea that, if I was going to do this about a serial killer, he wasn't going to be part of the story. I had written an earlier version in which you see him a little more. But, I was looking at it and I was just like, Hey, it's creepy, but this is boring. I realized that's the point — he’s so boring. So, let's just get rid of it, because the whole point is this guy's not interesting, so let's remove him from the setting.

