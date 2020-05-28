7 Tie-Dye Headbands That Are Chic, Not Crunchy

Nothing quells a summertime bout of boredom quite like tie-dyeing. The mental image of rubber bands, squirt bottles, and a pack of Hanes cotton tees strewn across the grass just takes us back to our best sleepaway camp memories, but we have to give credit where credit is due to the summer 2020 shortcut: buying pre-dyed apparel that proves more wearable than the hand-dipped shirt you'll eventually relegate to the back of your pajama drawer.
While Instagram's trendiest tie-dye loungewear sets and bikinis are currently outselling inflatable pools, we've found a more affordable (and available) option in tie-dyed headbands. From a soft cotton ombré band you can throw on before a living room workout to a more dressed-up knotted version that practically begs to be styled with an airy white sundress and margarita in hand, the options are varied, and you'll want one in every color. Scroll ahead to find your best purchase of summer so far.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
