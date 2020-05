Is It Bad That I Haven’t Worn A Bra In 3 Months?

I reported the majority of this story while braless . In fact, I've been rejecting the tyranny of the bra more and more during my coronavirus self-quarantine . Often, I just forget to clasp it on in the morning as I wake and begin working in my PJs — and boy, is it freeing. But can I just say: This is no small feat. I'm a D-cup. I wear two sports bras to run . I need the support. Without my usual boulder holders, I find myself propping up my boobs on the dining room table that doubles as my desk for support.