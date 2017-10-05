Jessamyn Stanley's Topless Yoga Photo Will Help You Get Over Saggy Breast Shame

I very rarely practice in actual "yoga clothes"- kinda wild considering I've spent most of my life in a state of fear/panic over my naked body. I still get shy when I'm naked in front of mirrors- I tend to hold my body at random angles so I don't have to look at it full-on. It's a terrible habit but it's a telltale symptom of my body shaming addiction. I'm especially judgmental of my breasts. They've always been saggy and I've battled shame over them since forever. I mean, the media always makes tits look so pert and shit. But what if something happens to mine one day. I mean, the odds seem to be pretty fucking high that something could definitely happen to them and/or the rest of my physical body. And I'm not getting any younger- what if these are the glory days with my breasts? I like to think that my tits and I will be together until I say so but bitch, please- I ain't in charge of that. The odds might not be in my favor. So I'm going to love these droopy sacks as much as I can right now, do my best to check 'em regularly and try to stop thinking shitty thoughts bc good grief- life is short and I don't need to waste mine by hating a body that's more than a gift to me. Practicing mostly naked in my granny panties on the balcony of my Maryland hotel room after last week's dope @towsoncsd event. The sun doesn't give a fuck whether or not the photo is washed out and neither do I. At this point, my practice is a prayer and I am praying for all of us. If you are suffering and in need, please know that I am sending my prayer to you. #wildthingpose

