Hilary Duff Just Recreated That Iconic Face Mask Scene From Cheaper By The Dozen

Hilary Duff's quarantine content has been the best kind of internet distraction: The 32-year-old actress has been recording beauty tutorials, dyeing her hair blue, and even teasing future projects. But, as exciting as it is that a Younger spin-off is apparently in the works, the best thing to come out of Duff's Instagram lately might just be her most recent Cheaper by the Dozen throwback montage.
The video, which Duff shared to Instagram today, features almost the entire cast from the 2003 classic (participating remotely, of course), and it's exactly the kind of nostalgic entertainment you didn't know you needed — until you've rewatched it seven times, DMed it to every group chat, and can't get "I'm Just A Kid" out of your head.
With the Simple Plan soundtrack playing in the background, each of the film's stars makes a brief cameo, recreating one of their most memorable on-screen moments from the movie. You'll see the twin baby brothers all grown up, the one they called FedEx, the forever gorgeous Piper Perabo as oldest sis Nora, and, of course, Hilary Duff as Lorraine Baker.
Naturally, Duff recreates the scene where dad Tom (Steve Martin) brings his entire high school football team over to the Baker house, and unsuspecting Lorraine walks out of her room wearing sweats and a bright-green face mask. Duff's remake is just as good as the OG, leaving us to reminisce about simpler times when terrycloth Juicy tracksuits were the rage and Avril Lavigne blasted through our Walkman.
While we can't turn back time to 2003, consider tonight's plans set in stone: streaming Cheaper by the Dozen (1 and 2) while wearing a pore-cleansing face mask — the brighter and more embarrassing the color, the better.
