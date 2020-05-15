14 Makeup Products Hilary Duff Swears By In Quarantine

Quarantine has thrown a wrench in nearly every part of our daily routines. While there's no wrong way to cope when navigating our new realities, experts agree that self-care plays a big part in how we feel. Some even say that swiping on lipstick in the morning can help separate our home and work lives — even when they take place on the same couch. In Hilary Duff’s case, putting on a full face of makeup brings a touch of normalcy into self-isolation.
The actress, who recently dyed her hair blue in quarantine, took to Instagram this morning to share a detailed breakdown of her current routine with her followers. “We can still have pretty makeup while we’re in quarantine to make our day feel a little more normal,” she says. In the 21-minute clip, Duff walks fans through each step, from skincare to mascara — and we rounded up some of the products. Click through to see what she loves.
