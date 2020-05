Quarantine has thrown a wrench in nearly every part of our daily routines. While there's no wrong way to cope when navigating our new realities, experts agree that self-care plays a big part in how we feel. Some even say that swiping on lipstick in the morning can help separate our home and work lives — even when they take place on the same couch. In Hilary Duff’s case, putting on a full face of makeup brings a touch of normalcy into self-isolation.