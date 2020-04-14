Drastically changing your hair while you’re bored is a risky game to play — but celebs are playing it anyway. We’ve seen a few at-home hair jobs come out victorious in recent weeks: Jennifer Love Hewitt successfully used a pink colour mask to alter her recently-highlighted hair. Elle Fanning's strawberry-blonde colour rinse looked downright dreamy. Now, Hilary Duff has entered the chat.
Late Sunday night, the actress debuted turquoise blue hair in a selfie on Instagram. She simply captioned the hair makeover with the shrug emoji — but the change is dramatic for Duff, who usually updates her trademark blonde hair with seasonal highlights or extensions.
While Duff didn't share more context on exactly how she achieved her new look, one can only imagine that a potent hair colour mask was involved. On her Instagram story, she gave a better glimpse of her style while bathing her daughter, showing off her naturally dark roots, and blue highlights where her blonde ones used to live. Her new look immediately got tons of reactions from fans and friends, including her colourist Nikki Lee of NineZeroOne salon in California. "Yep! You did it!" Lee wrote, co-signing the look with a heart-eye emoji.
Die-hard fans also pointed out that this isn't Duff's first time going blue. In her Instagram comments, they compared her quarantine hair to the style in her 2015 music video, Spark, in which the actress danced around in multi-toned baby blue hair. "Yesssss sparks look is Backkk!!!!!!," one user wrote. "JUSTICE FOR SPARKS, IT LIVES ON SISTER," said another.
Whether or not Duff's decision to go blue was inspired by watching her OG music video on repeat, or just being bored in the house, it's definitely going down as one of the more drastic celebrity quarantine dye jobs — and one that looks damn good.
