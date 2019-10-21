"Highlights" is a general term that refers to strands of hair that are lighter than the base colour they're being laid upon. It's commonly believed that a highlight is blonde, but actually a highlight only refers to a colour that's not as dark as the base strands. The size of the highlights, the level of lightness, the tone, and the placement are all left up to the colourist — after you've communicated the look you're going for, of course. Highlights aren't a one-size-fits-all, and neither is the way they are administered. Moreover, the type of highlight depends on a number of things: the look you want, the kind of hair you have, how blonde you wish to go. A rundown of the three main types of highlighting techniques, plus an explanation of lowlights, may help you decide what to ask for at your next colour appointment.