8 Celebs Who Chose To Remove Their Breast Implants

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about her decision to remove her breast implants — 10 years after her initial augmentation. The model and cookbook author underwent a COVID-19 test this week to be cleared for her upcoming surgery, and she says she's looking forward to life on the other side of her reversal. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it," Teigen wrote candidly on Instagram. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"
Her openness on the topic was met with messages of support from other celebrities — including Ayesha Curry and Yolanda Hadid, who have both undergone reversals in recent years. They're far from alone. Whether for health concerns or personal preference, women around the world have made the choice to have their implants removed — including the eight celebrities, ahead.