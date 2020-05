As a result of this authorization, people across the U.S. curious as to whether they have the coronavirus now have a third at-home test option to choose from. The FDA previously gave EUA to two other at-home sample collection kits: another nasal swabbing kit created by LabCorp in March and a saliva testing kit by Rutgers New Jersey Medical School’s Clinical Genomics Laboratory earlier in May. The latter is the first saliva testing option in this process.