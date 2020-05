Is It Safe To Go To The Nail Salon Again?

The short answer: The choice is yours, but you should understand the potential health risks at play. "You can't fully social distance at the nail salon," explains Joshua Zeichner, MD , a New York City-based dermatologist and educator. "This is a problem because we know that coronavirus is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, which can be easily contracted when you're in close proximity to other people sharing the same air in a confined space, like a small salon. We also know that the virus can live on surfaces for short periods of time, so you run the risk of contraction from the air and anything that isn't properly disinfected between customers — from chairs and tables to a pair of clippers."