No Stimulus Check Yet? You Might Get A Prepaid Debit Card Instead

There are several pros of the IRS using prepaid debit cards for stimulus payments. It’s expected to be faster than cutting and mailing paper checks to the remaining millions of Americans still waiting for their stimulus. It can also help Americans who don’t have bank accounts . Unlike a paper check, all of your stimulus payment will be available to use as soon as you receive it. Since it’s a Visa, you can use it for online purchases or use it at any store that accepts Visa. You can even transfer the funds to a bank account without being charged a fee. There are also a few special perks of the stimulus prepaid debit card that might not be true for most other prepaid cards: If you want to withdraw cash, the ATM surcharge is waived the first time . After that, if you want to avoid fees, you’ll need to use this locator to see which ATMs have no surcharges.