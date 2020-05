Tony Helms, the Camden County Sheriff, issued a statement about the event on Monday, saying that it was a "record weekend" at Lake of the Ozarks, however the lack of social distancing is not a crime and that his department had no authority to enforce it. Instead, public health violations must be up to health authorities to intervene in, he said. However, after the gathering, other public officials had a lot more to say about the party-goers.