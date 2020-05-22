Turns Out Kelly Ripa Has Been Stuck In The Caribbean This Whole Time

Like many of us, host Kelly Ripa has been doing her work, Live With Kelly & Ryan, remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike most of us, however, she's been doing it from the Caribbean. People reports that Ripa, who has been sheltering in place these past few months, has actually been doing so in the Caribbean after a vacation with her family (husband Mark Consuelos, and three children Lola, Michael, and Joaquin Antonio) ended up coinciding with lockdown measures.
“The family was on a trip in the Caribbean when told to shelter in place and decided to stay put,” a source told the outlet.
Ripa has not mentioned this fact on-air, but reportedly did tell her coworkers during a virtual town hall on Thursday with employees at ABC.
"We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course," said Ripa, according to People's source. "And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed, really. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were."
Despite the idyllic tropical island setting, Ripa had already opened up about the downsides of quarantining with her family.
"I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now. I'm not talking to two of them," she told Seacrest back in April. "Just because we're all in the same boat together, right?"
She just failed to mention that her metaphorical boat is the quarantine equivalent of a luxury catamaran.
However, she's not the only celeb to ride out quarantine far from home. Kristin Cavallari ended up stuck in the Bahamas for three weeks, and Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich has been hunkered down in Idaho.
Ripa and her husband have donated $500,000 to WIN in support women’s shelters across New York City — a fact I'll try to remember when I picture her quarantining on the beach. Remember outside?
