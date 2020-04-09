Kelly Ripa’s Kids Are Ignoring Her In Quarantine & It’s The Only Relatable Celebrity Moment So Far

Ryan Reynolds is gardening. Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are famous on TikTok. And Kelly Ripa is having a quarantine I can relate to. Like many of us, she's isolating with her family as we fight the coronavirus pandemic. After a month or so of being cooped up, tensions are running high. In fact, the host teared up when speaking to Ryan Seacrest about her frustrations, admitting that she's not on speaking terms with two of her children right now and that they refuse to hug her out of fear of the virus.
"I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now. I'm not talking to two of them," she told her co-host. "Just because we're all in the same boat together, right?"
As tears welled, she revealed that despite it being safe to hug given her family's joint quarantine, her children wouldn't risk it.
"I'm like, 'Guys, we've all been on lockdown together. We're fine, you can give me a hug,'" she said, before wiping her eyes.
She's not the only celebrity having a tough time. In a candid interview last week, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell admitted that they've been "at each other's throats" while trapped in quarantine with their children.
"This is as physically close as we've been in a couple days, 'cause we've just found each other revolting," Bell told host Katie Couric.
These are words that will likely comfort Ripa, because we're all going through this together — but still as far apart as humanly possible in the same house.
