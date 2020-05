PSA: Your Favorite Beauty Brands Now Make Hand Sanitizer Too

By now, you may feel as though you've purchased more hand sanitizer in the last few months than in your entire life. As we've seen go-to brands like Purell and Touchland become harder to come by than a limited-edition Supreme drop, many of our favorite beauty brands across hair, skin, and makeup have taken it upon themselves to develop their own bottles of germ-killing gel — and often donating large quantities to hospitals and essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic