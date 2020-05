The Minnesota senator, who doesn’t have a particularly progressive agenda, also has a very troubling record concerning racial injustice, including her much-questioned role as the prosecutor in the Myon Burrell case . As an Associated Press investigation revealed earlier this year, Burrell, a now 33-year-old Black man, may very well have been wrongfully convicted in the shooting death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. Burrell was first tried when Klobuchar served as Hennepin County’s top prosecutor and was sentenced to life in prison, despite reporting indicating he was not present at the time of the shooting.