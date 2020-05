Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Is An Anthem For Surviving Trauma

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande have seen some shit. So really, who better to give us a song about overcoming it all? Right now, we could really use it. Grande in particular has been getting us through a worldwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus, gifting us with Disney performances and singles with Justin Bieber . Now, after much teasing, she and Lady Gaga have released their new single "Rain On Me," which is a space for the two women to declare loud and proud that they've been through hell and back and returned stronger.