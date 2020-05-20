Why Is Everyone Still Confused About How To Socially Distance?

Be kind. Remember that everyone's on edge, and give people the benefit of the doubt. "We need to figure out how to support each other through this," Dr. Pottinger says. "If I saw somebody walking down the street without a mask or if someone got too close to me in a grocery store, I might say, 'Hey, I'm worried about you — I don't want to spread anything to you, that's why I'm wearing a mask and keeping six feet.' If we socialize it that way, maybe it's less confrontational, and there will be less shaming." If you're the one being shamed in an aggressive manner, don't engage, and get yourself to someplace safe ASAP.