Britney Spears Reveals The Real Reason She Has Bangs — & It Will Break Your Heart

Spears went on to share how she felt that only “pretty people in the south” could show off their forehead, and she never felt "pretty enough to pull it off." Spears also recounts going to a modeling agency that reinforced her feelings of not measuring up, but deciding to go home and wear her hair the way she wanted to anyway. “I think I knew it didn’t look good but I did it because I thought it made me cool," she wrote. "People choose different ways to protect themselves. When I pull my bangs in front of my head, I feel like I’m protected … almost like I’m in 3rd grade again ⭐️💖🌸 !!!”