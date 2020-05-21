Netflix's answer to Million Dollar Listing, Selling Sunset, features plenty of gorgeous luxury real estate, sweeping drone shots of Los Angeles, and an impossibly gorgeous cast. The Hills-meets-Flipping Out hybrid didn't necessarily make a ton of headlines when it first premiered in March 2019, but Selling Sunset's cast members have still managed to amass millions of Instagram followers — and have found themselves the subjects of tabloid headlines.
The biggest example: actress-turned-realtor Chrishell Stause, whose TV star husband Justin Hartley was frequently mentioned but never seen throughout the first season and whose bombshell divorce announcement stunned even the most well-sourced gossip reporters. But costar Heather Young made headlines of her own when she began dating HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, a tabloid staple following his divorce from wife Christina, his Flip or Flop costar and business partner.
Those two relationships take up almost as much screen time as the two couples planning weddings in season 2: Mary Fitzgerald and her hot model fiance Romain Bonnet, who were engaged in season 1; and Christine Quinn and her new fiance, Christian, who's introduced in the new episodes.
Of course, there's plenty of gorgeous architecture to ogle as well, as The Oppenheim Group continues to be one of Los Angeles' top real estate brokerages.
In case you forgot the incredibly complicated inter-office dynamics of this messy workplace that very, very frequently blurs the lines of personal and professional, here's a refresher on each of the series' cast members and their places in the Selling Sunset ecosystem.