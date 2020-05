Taylor Swift Just Debuted The Brightest Quarantine Hair Color

Swift used the gallery's caption to promote last night's televised City of Lover concert — a fitting occasion, seeing as she first debuted a pink-and-blue look last spring while teasing the 2019 studio album. The outdoor photoshoot might look like a throwback given the resemblance to the pink dip-dyed ends from last year's iHeart Radio Music Awards, but Swift's hair is longer now and the pastel color is oriented in thick streaks as opposed to a dip-dye situation, so we're thinking this look is as fresh as her matching eye makeup.