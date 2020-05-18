Taylor Swift Just Debuted The Brightest Quarantine Hair Color

Like many celebrities, Taylor Swift seems to be having fun with hair dye during quarantine. As the mega trend of pastel pink continues, the "Lover" singer shared two new Instagram photos displaying her own take on the look, with the addition of bright blue streaks.
Swift used the gallery's caption to promote last night's televised City of Lover concert — a fitting occasion, seeing as she first debuted a pink-and-blue look last spring while teasing the 2019 studio album. The outdoor photoshoot might look like a throwback given the resemblance to the pink dip-dyed ends from last year's iHeart Radio Music Awards, but Swift's hair is longer now and the pastel color is oriented in thick streaks as opposed to a dip-dye situation, so we're thinking this look is as fresh as her matching eye makeup.
Advertisement
We can't say for sure which brand of hair dye the star used for her DIY color (if it is, in fact, dye, and not just colorful clip-ins), but our guess is it's temporary or semi-permanent, possibly a spray-on color. If you're looking to cop the look at home by trying light pink, blue, or both, now's the time to experiment. Hey, everyone else is doing it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement