Stephanie Danler’s Second Act, Stray, Sheds The Sweetbitter Façade

“I'm an active notebook keeper, which is really helpful for things. From the more recent past, I use WhatsApp a lot of the time because I was traveling so much [and] you can save transcripts of your conversations. I have transcripts of my conversations with my best friends, with my sisters, and a lot of the times within those conversations with friends and even with The Monster, I'm talking about writing or I'm repeating to them episodes that are sticking with me. I will say that reading a 500,000 word transcript of a very hurtful affair will mess you up. It might have been five years ago, and you might believe you have a lot of closure, and you might love your newborn baby and your husband, but trying to live in both spaces and remember how in love you were and how much you wanted and how hopeful you were, is really, really, really sad.”