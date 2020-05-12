Stephanie Danler Introduces Us To The Man She Calls “The Monster” In Stray Book Excerpt

I laugh. I’m charmed by how he seems unafraid of being ugly. Charmed by how messy our sex is, like we’re drawing outside the lines, and all the degrading things we say and do seem to be closer to the truth of human nature. Charmed, perhaps by our superiority, though it feels to me as the months go on that I’ve made a terrible mistake. I can’t dwell on it, only continue soldiering on. I let him go and I drive up to Mulholland. I continue dividing my life into Times I Cried, Times I Didn’t Cry. I drive with the heater on and the windows down until the San Fernando Valley turns blue, then black, and the lights come on.