RIP To Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy’s Iconic Wedding

And depending on your preferences, that may also be the word you'd use to describe the fact that wedding guests were reportedly smoking the entire night thanks to the “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes” that Page Six says were provided at the celebration. This is the detail that everyone really remembers from the rumors that wafted out of the celebrity event. It's just so French, so Olsen, so so so bad for your lungs. Maybe that was the dark omen we should have recognized from the start.