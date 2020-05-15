RIP To Mary-Kate Olsen & Olivier Sarkozy’s Iconic Wedding

Some celebrity couples livestream their weddings, some get it photographed as a People exclusive, and then there's Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy. The mismatched, but glamour, old-school pair has called it quits after five years of marriage, and are currently untangling a thorny divorce in the midst of a global pandemic. In so many ways, their 2015 wedding was a simpler time. Cell phones were banned, the ceremony private, and yet, it contains some of the most delicious details to have ever come out of a nuptial.
If you ignore the fact that Olsen wrote in her divorce petition that "the relationship has broken down irretrievably" and squint, looking back on the wedding can still bring a warm, fuzzy feeling that only a full bowl of cigarettes can elicit. More on that in a minute.
According to Page Six, who managed to get the deets on this super-secret ceremony, it was held at a “private residence on 49th Street, between Second and Third avenues” in New York City. Weirdly, this isn't exactly the most exciting neighbourhood in the city. The street is around the corner from not one, but two Urgent Cares (prescient). However, tucked between a dry cleaner and an Indian restaurant are the "Turtle Bay Gardens," which sound like a match for the "rear garden" Page Six says the reception took place in.
There were reportedly 50 guests in attendance, which likely included Mary-Kate's sisters, twin Ashley Olsen and younger sister Elizabeth Olsen. Sarkozy has some famous siblings of his own, what with his brother, Nicolas Sarkozy, having been the president of France from 2007 to 2012 and all. Then there's Sarkozy's kids, Margot and Julien, who he shares with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard, who was probably not at the wedding, since she once reportedly called his relationship with Olsen "grotesque."
And depending on your preferences, that may also be the word you'd use to describe the fact that wedding guests were reportedly smoking the entire night thanks to the “bowls and bowls filled with cigarettes” that Page Six says were provided at the celebration. This is the detail that everyone really remembers from the rumours that wafted out of the celebrity event. It's just so French, so Olsen, so so so bad for your lungs. Maybe that was the dark omen we should have recognised from the start.
RIP love.
