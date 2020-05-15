You’ve probably been feeling overwhelmed by Netflix this last few weeks. From Never Have I Ever and Outer Banks to Becoming, the streamer has been pumping out nonstop must-see content.
This week, Netflix is letting you take a breather. There are still many delightfully compelling new series, movies, and specials, but not so many you’re going to feel like you’re falling behind the rest of TV Twitter. On Friday, May 15, viewers will get a new season of beloved animated series She-Ra and the Princess of Power, along with the sexy (and fairly weird) crime drama White Lines. You have one guess to figure out what the latter series is about.
However, many of the most exciting new Netflix projects premiered earlier this week. Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, joined the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt universe with special Kimmy vs. the Reverend, which debuted on Tuesday, May 12. The streaming service also premiered a trippy, star-studded documentary and another true crime docuseries. Elsewhere on Netflix, you'll find a lots of new international series and a mind-bending reality show.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.