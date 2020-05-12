This New Inclusively Sized Designer Swim Collab Has The Cheeriest Prints

Some things just work better in pairs: if Ben didn't have Jerry (and vice versa), for example, we wouldn't have Chunky Monkey. Sometimes, these sorts of fortuitous partnerships pop up in the design world to give us a less literal taste of the magic that happens when two fashion brands join forces — and the latest sartorial union between travelwear brand Summersalt and high-energy designer label Tanya Taylor is one very good example.
"Summersalt has never partnered with a designer before, so in our first designer collaboration, it was imperative for us to work with someone that shared our brand values when it came to inclusivity, diversity, and design," Summersalt co-founder and CEO Lori Coulter tells Refinery29. "We had long admired Tanya Taylor not only for her spectacular hand-painted prints, but also as a fellow female-run brand that has cultivated a successful business by making women of all sizes and backgrounds look and feel great."
The result is the newly launched Brushstroke Collection marrying Summersalt's signature data-backed fit with Taylor's celebratory take on color and print (her motif for the collab even has "confetti" in its name). There are a total of six styles — five swimsuits and a breezy skirt — which pretty much feel like you're wrapping yourself up in the beautiful, carefree goodness of summer itself. The one-pieces range from sizes 2 through 22, while the skirt is available in XS through 2X. Think: layers of vibrant patterns fastened with all the belts and ribbons a woman could desire in her swimwear with the required coverage and support to boot.
And even as we find ourselves tabling travel plans at the moment, unsure what the next steps into summer will even look like, each Summersalt x Tanya Taylor design offers a bright boost of stylishly good vibes that'll work for the beach and beyond. Why not roll up to the park — at a safe distance from others, of course — in a skirt that practically begs you to twirl? Go ahead and journey out into the yard in a new bikini to soak up some (much-needed) vitamin D. Not even the fire escape is off-limits when it comes to debuting a fresh look in honor of the season.
"Summersalt has always been made for adventures big or small, from the slip and slide in the backyard to a bucket list trip," says Reshma Chamberlin, Summersalt's co-founder and Chief Brand and Digital Officer. "While this summer is poised to look different from summers’ past... we can’t wait to be a part of these new adventures in our swimwear."
If it takes two to tango when it comes to successful design collaborations, it seems this fashionable pairing was destined to dance. So check out the entire fun yet functional Summersalt x Tanya Taylor collab below and consider investing in a timeless piece that'll feel as good as it looks no matter what kind of adventure awaits.
