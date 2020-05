This New Inclusively Sized Designer Swim Collab Has The Cheeriest Prints

The result is the newly launched Brushstroke Collection marrying Summersalt's signature data-backed fit with Taylor's celebratory take on color and print (her motif for the collab even has "confetti" in its name). There are a total of six styles — five swimsuits and a breezy skirt — which pretty much feel like you're wrapping yourself up in the beautiful, carefree goodness of summer itself. The one-pieces range from sizes 2 through 22, while the skirt is available in XS through 2X. Think: layers of vibrant patterns fastened with all the belts and ribbons a woman could desire in her swimwear with the required coverage and support to boot.And even as we find ourselves tabling travel plans at the moment, unsure what the next steps into summer will even look like, each Summersalt x Tanya Taylor design offers a bright boost of stylishly good vibes that'll work for the beach and beyond. Why not roll up to the park — at a safe distance from others, of course — in a skirt that practically begs you to twirl? Go ahead and journey out into the yard in a new bikini to soak up some (much-needed) vitamin D. Not even the fire escape is off-limits when it comes to debuting a fresh look in honor of the season.