The Canadian designer launched her label in 2012, and by her sophomore collection , was already pushing the boundaries by presenting 22 looks in the Agnes Gund Garden Lobby of Manhattan’s Museum of Modern Art. Her 2015 Resort collection didn’t involve a runway at all; instead, the brand teamed up with mixed-media artist Kalen Hollomon to place models all across Manhattan, from the inside of subway cars to outside of bodegas. And in recent years, for both her Spring and Fall 2019 presentations, Taylor chose to hold women’s power luncheons rather than traditional shows, a move that feels both relevant and sustainable compared to her competitors who continue to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on 10-minute-long productions.