We’ve all pretty much agreed that there are two kinds of twists that TV shows aren’t supposed to do anymore. The first is to never, ever negate seasons upon seasons of story by ending the series with “it was all a dream.” And the second? Give it a rest with the secret twin who emerges at the last minute, already. To say that Dead To Me showrunner Liz Feldman didn’t get that memo would be an understatement. Feldman got that memo, laughed at it, crumpled it up, and chucked into the nearest dumpster. Knowing full well that it was a move only acceptable on soap operas and telenovelas these days, she and her writing team went ahead and brought James Marsden back to Dead To Me , as his deceased character’s twin brother Ben.