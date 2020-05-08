But in the end, one of the most important looks for Mugan to get right was the last one. “We came full circle. When we shot the last scene, we wanted to be really conscious of the very beginning when we first saw Marianne and Connell together,” she said. In their final scene, Marianne is wearing a light gray knit jumper as she sits, knees pulled into her chest and tears streaming down her face, on the floor of her empty university apartment. Connell’s across from her in a neutral dark gray sweater. Meant to mimic the gray uniforms worn by both Marianne and Connell in high school, it’s a tender and heartbreaking reminder of the moment their love story began years before. According to Mugan? "That was the key: to bring it back to the beginning.”