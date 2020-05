The Act Creator Is Taking On Netflix’s Craziest Documentary Next

As of now, the Broberg story was not announced as season 2 of The Act, despite the Hulu series being billed as an anthology series. Thematically, though, the drama surrounding Jan’s kidnappings might be the ideal follow-up to the true tale of teen Gypsy Rose and her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, whom Gypsy Rose was convicted of having killed due to her allegedly abusive nature. Just as Berchtold manipulated those around him into believing his lies so that he could take advantage of a child, Dee Dee allegedly pretended that Gypsy Rose was a sick child to reap the emotional and material benefits of being seen as a doting, selfless caregiver.