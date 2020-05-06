The First Seven Days: A Weeklong Diary About Giving Birth In A Pandemic

We are almost back home when we pass our next-door neighbours standing on the street. Their little girl, Lily, used to be in the same daycare as Ben. The two of them shared bus rides and had countless playdates. But today Lily is pretending like we are not there and only talks to her mom. Ben starts walking towards them and stops halfway. I can tell he is not sure how to act. Lily takes out a soccer ball to play with her mom. Ben asks for a soccer ball too, and starts kicking it back and forth with Will. The two kids are now on the street side by side, engaged in strange parallel play, with an invisible line keeping them away from each other. We eventually go inside, and instead of goodbye Ben tells Lily and her mom: “You have to keep your distance.” As we close our front door, we hear Lily break out screaming in a big-kid tantrum.