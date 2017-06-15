Here's How Giving Birth Changed This Mom's View Of Her Body For The Better

On the left is a 23 year old woman who literally thought she was chubby in the picture shared. She was self-conscious, critical of her physical shape, and always either on a diet or rebelling from one. She only saw flaws in the mirror. She acted happy, but there was definitely a restlessness, because she was worried about what would happen if she physically became anything other than what she was (which was not good enough for her anyway). On the right is a 33 year old woman who is learning to love her body without pressuring it to be anything other than what it is. She is trying out self-love & body positivity for a change. She is getting to the heart of why, at 23, she hated her body so much. And in the process, she is healing a lifelong struggle of never fully seeing herself for the extraordinary human being she is. (Many thanks to @allisonkimmey & @bodyposipanda for being awesome examples of body love at its best) ? . . . . . . . . #bodypositivity #bodylove #plussize #postpartumbody #motherhood #mombod #loveyourself #bodylove #curves #effyourbeautystandards

