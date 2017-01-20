Long post ahead, be warned. Let's just be superficial for a minute alright? We all know having a baby changes so much more than your body, but it's been extremely hard for me to come to terms with just what pregnancy did to my body. I used to be pretty fit, I had my ups and downs with body image but overall I know I looked pretty good. Then came pregnancy and I was huge. I got HUGE towards the end extremely quickly. A mixture of extra amniotic fluid and Amelia being breech accounted for the extra large stomach. My stretch marks appeared overnight basically at around 32 weeks. I had a c section which has left my with a nice scar too. My stomach is soft and squishy from my super stretched skin and is covered in stretch marks. Linea nigra still clearly visible. Let's not even start on what's going on with my bellybutton (and yes it used to be pierced which is what the line above is from). I had such unrealistic standards of what my body was going to look like after birth (yes probably because I'm way too into following all those super hot Instagram mums like Tammy Hembrow ?). But this is the reality for so many of us. And I'm okay with that. My body temporarily looking like this is a good price to pay for the sweet little angel I have sleeping next to me. 2017 I'll work to get back into shape, but it takes time. I have to remind myself to be nice to my body, I spent 9 months creating a life and yes it may never look like it used to but that's okay. But it's also okay to be sad about it. We made life, this is what that looks like ?? #emotionalmum #postpartum #postpartumbody #11weekspp #takebackpostpartum #postpartumbelly #pregnancy #csection #csectionmama #mumbod

