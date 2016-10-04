Following the birth of her first child, Lisa Abramson temporarily lost her mind.



One morning, while her newborn daughter was still asleep, she woke up to a ringing sound. Instead of recognizing it as the phone call that it was, she felt certain it was a police radio. Her house had been bugged. The police were coming for her, and she lay in the dark fearing for her life.



This was a terrifying shift in symptoms that were already pretty awful, Abramson explains to Refinery29. “Within weeks after my daughter’s arrival, I couldn't sleep. I couldn’t eat. I felt like I was living in a thick fog, and I cried all the time.” At first she convinced herself that this was just the “baby blues” and hoped that her sadness would pass soon. But when Abramson’s symptoms escalated to paranoia, the situation became truly dire. “I thought that the only way out of my crisis was to kill myself,” she says.