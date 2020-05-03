Anna Camp Takes On The Quarantine Color Trend With Watermelon Hair

With salons closed and everyone stuck inside, hair dye has become the most popular beauty impulse purchase, for both celebrities and people like us. Blake Lively, Elle Fanning, and more have used their time in quarantine to test out new colors, and now joining their ranks is Perfect Harmony star Anna Camp. Camp’s new color, which she debuted in an Instagram post, is an electric shade of pink dip-dyed over her classic blonde.
Camp used several emojis to describe the color, but when she reshared the photo to her Instagram Story, she settled on a watermelon. She also showed off her new look on Twitter, calling it “fruit punch.”
Camp, who is a natural brunette, usually keeps her hair either a dark brown or shade of blonde. But she’s not the only one who decided to try something new during quarantine. Many others have also been experimenting with the at-home dye job, and bright colors and shades of pink are especially having a moment. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Dua Lipa both tried out a lighter pink while self-isolating, and celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess reported that her Rose-Gold Temporary Tint has become one of Target’s best-selling beauty products since people began sheltering in place.
New York colorist Marcy Cline offered some advice for those testing out a similar at-home dip-dye look. “If you only want the tips, be sure to only apply it to the areas you want to see the color,” Cline told Refinery29. “If you put it everywhere, you will see it everywhere your hair is pre-lightened. Keep in mind where to place the color.” She also recommended Manic Panic as a cruelty-free, affordable brand with many vibrant color options.
According to her Instagram, Camp is currently quarantined near Joshua Tree, CA, with her boyfriend, drummer Michael Johnson. Camp and Johnson went Instagram official when they began quarantining together, and their relationship is Camp’s first public one since her divorce from her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin in 2019.
