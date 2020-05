Anna Camp Takes On The Quarantine Colour Trend With Watermelon Hair

Camp, who is a natural brunette, usually keeps her hair either a dark brown or shade of blonde. But she’s not the only one who decided to try something new during quarantine. Many others have also been experimenting with the at-home dye job, and bright colours and shades of pink are especially having a moment. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Dua Lipa both tried out a lighter pink while self-isolating, and celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess reported that her Rose-Gold Temporary Tint has become one of Target’s best-selling beauty products since people began sheltering in place.