Sarah Michelle Gellar Just Dyed Her Hair Pink For A Hilarious Reason

In one of the best quarantine hair-dye experiments we've seen thus far, Sarah Michelle Gellar just dyed her formerly-blonde hair a faded rosé pink. But the goal of the 43-year-old actress' adventure in at-home hair dye wasn't to get in on the burgeoning trend: She says the new look was actually an effort to mortify her kids, 10-year-old daughter Charlotte and 7-year-old son Rocky.