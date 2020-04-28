When it comes to beauty treatments, there are some that we feel comfortable bravely taking into our own hands — minor eyebrow maintenance, a mild peel with the green light from our derm – while others, like dramatically switching up hair color, have been generally discouraged. In addition to potentially damaging your hair (salons have the expertise and access to products not sold in stores that'll preserve the hair integrity through rounds of bleach or dye), there's also the risk of well, not getting it quite right.
However, as we continue to stay at home as part of safe quarantine measures, celebs have been taking to social media to unveil some pretty dramatic hair transformations: Jennifer Love Hewitt went bubblegum pink, Hilary Duff traded in sunny blonde for electric blue, and Bella Hadid made us do a double-take with lavender-grey strands (technically courtesy of a TikTok filter, but still — color us intrigued).
While dyeing your hair a bright color is pretty high up on boredom-busting activities, there are a couple of things to keep in mind before taking the plunge. We chatted with New York City-based colorist Marcy Cline at Bumble and bumble to get the details on how to not go from hair FOMO to hair #regret. Ahead, the best at-home options to try (with these pro tips in mind).
