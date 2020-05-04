As Mother's Day fast approaches, the pressure is on to find the right gift for your parent, guardian, or loved one. But this year's day dedicated to celebrating moms will look a bit different than in the past. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the New Normal has already caused a shift in our day-to-day lives: many are unable to celebrate holidays with loved ones, and others are displaced from their homes waiting out lockdown measures in place throughout the world.
But Mother's Day celebrations can commence even in a pandemic — and can be an unexpected means to give back, too. This year, as you shop for the perfect gift for Mom, consider brands that are giving back, supporting charities, and even supporting other moms, parents, or guardians in need. Ahead, we've rounded up nine items that will make Mother's Day special and still help causes you care most about.